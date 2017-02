Gun control advocates have an idea on how to pay for violence prevention efforts.

Their proposal on Beacon Hill would tax the sales of guns and ammunition almost five percent.

That money would go towards police training and youth violence prevention programs.

The bill’s primary sponsor said the state currently has little money for these types of programs.

