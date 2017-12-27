PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WHDH) — An elderly woman who awoke to the sound of someone breaking into her home decided that she wasn’t going to be a victim.

According to WSAZ, Yvonda “Bonnie” Gatens describes herself as a “tough old lady,” and she proved it when someone tried to break into her home on Christmas Eve.

When she heard a noise at the window, she called 911 and grabbed one of the two guns she keeps in her bedroom. Gatens says when she opened the blinds with her shotgun in hand, she spotted a man trying to pry open her bedroom window.

“I told him, ‘Get ready to die!’ and he fell over to the side,” Gatens recalled, laughing.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they were unable to find the intruder.

Although she was a little shaken, Gatens said she will still put up a fight.

“If you come in here, it’s going to be you or me, and I’ll see to it that it won’t be me!” Gatens said.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)