Gun-wielding man arrested following hourslong standoff in Blackstone

BLACKSTONE, Mass. (WHDH) — One man was taken into custody Sunday night following a tense, hourslong police standoff in Blackstone.

Authorities say officers responded around 7 p.m. to a home on Rayner Street for a well-being check. Edward Curtis Chandler, 71, is accused of displaying a handgun as officers approached his home.

Officers retreated and a SWAT team was called to the scene when Chandler allegedly barricaded himself inside, prompting a standoff. Tear gas was deployed before the situation was peacefully resolved.

Chandler surrendered and was arrested around 12 a.m. on several charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm without a license.

Authorities say a search of Chandler’s residence yielded multiple weapons and various types of ammunition.

“This was a tense situation and I commend our officers for falling back on their training to ensure that the scene remained as safe as possible throughout this incident,” Chief Ross Atstupenas

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under active investigation by the Blackstone Police Department.

