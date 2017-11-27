Gun-wielding suspect sought following liquor store robbery in Saugus

Police in Saugus are searching for a man who they say flashed a gun during a robbery in the town on Saturday night.

Officers responded about 11 p.m. to Amato’s Liquor Store on Lincoln Avenue for a reported armed robbery.

Upon arrival, police say officers learned that a man entered the store a short time earlier and brandished a black handgun while demanding money. Police say the suspect fled on foot with an

unknown quantity of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans or sweatpants, a black mask, and a camouflage New England Patriots logo ball cap.

Local and state police searched the area, but no one was found.

The store clerk was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saugus Police Detective Frank Morello at 781-941-1181.

SAUGUS, MA (WHDH) -

(Copyright (c) 2017 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)