Gunman sought after man shot multiple times inside Mattapan home

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a gunman who they say walked into a Mattapan home Thursday afternoon and opened fire, leaving a man with serious injuries.

Officers responded around 1 p.m. to a home on Walk Hill Street for a report of shots fired and found a man inside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, said to be about 29 years of age, was rushed to Boston Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

“Upon arrival, the officers found one individual suffering from serious wounds,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said. “At this time, we don’t know a motive.”

Evans added that he believes the victim was “clearly targeted” in what investigators believe was a failed drug deal. Detectives are questioning a pair of witnesses who were present when the shots rang out.

“We just need whoever was inside to cooperate,” Evans said.

The suspect escaped the scene before officers responded, leaving neighbors concerned.

“There’s no place safe. I just think we have to continue to pray,” one woman said.

On Wednesday night, one person was shot dead and two others were wounded in a triple shooting in Mission Hill.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.

