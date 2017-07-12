Haagen-Dazs announces liquor-infused ice creams

(WHDH) – In case you were looking to enjoy a cool summer treat with a little buzz, Haagen-Dazs has now made that possible with their new ice creams infused with liquor.

Unfortunately, the frosty treats are only available in Canada, but it doesn’t mean Americans can’t cross their fingers in hopes the items make their way to the States.

According to the company’s Canadian website, there are five available flavors:

Rum Vanilla Caramel Blondie

Whiskey Chocolate Truffle

Irish Cream Coffee & Biscotti

Vodka Key Lime Pie

Rum Ginger Cookie

If one is lucky enough to make it to Canada and taste the treat, they can be found in Wal-Mart locations.

There is no word on when or if these flavors will be brought to the U.S.

