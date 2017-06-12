Habitat for Humanity builds 11 houses in 11 days in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WHDH) — Habitat for Humanity was hard at work in Nebraska, where they successfully completed a mission of building 11 houses in 11 days.

Volunteers and construction workers pitched in to help families construct the homes. It was all part of Habitat for Humanity’s “Builders Blitz,” which helps families build new homes and provides them with an affordable mortgage.

“It’s a joy because you get to meet the owners and the family you’re doing the house for,” said Alan Kennedy of Project Advocates. “You want to try and do as much for them as you can because most everything is donated.”

The new homeowners will be moving into their houses next Saturday.

