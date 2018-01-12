Haitian community in Massachusetts hurt by Trump’s racial comments

BOSTON (WHDH) — Members of the Haitian community said they were upset to hear that President Donald Trump referred to Haiti and countries in Africa as “s—hole countries.”

Trump reportedly said the comments during a bipartisan hearing on immigration. The White House has not denied the remarks but Trump tweeted that he was using “tough” language during the meeting and said nothing derogatory about Haitians.

“It’s unfortunate for the president of the country I love so much,” said Jean, who has owned the Creole restaurant Highland Cuisine in Somerville for nearly 30 years. “All I can say is, we Haitian people, we are not s—hole. We are hardworking people that come to this country and contribute like everybody else.”

The comments came the day before Boston held a memorial to mark eight years after the deadly earthquake in Haiti. People gathered at City Hall Friday to remember the victims.

