(WHDH) — If you received at least one gift you don’t like, you are not alone.

According to a survey conducted by Finder.com, slightly more than half of all Americans receive an unwanted present.

The survey estimates 130 million Americans don’t like at least one holiday gift.

This year, the average price of the unwanted president is believed to be $40-45, which means as a nation, $16 billion was wasted. In 2016, the total was $9.5 billion.

The survey says friends are most likely to be the ones giving the gifts we don’t want.

Nearly a quarter of people surveyed said friends give the worst gifts.

Parents and parents-in-law ranked second and third respectively.

