Halifax police say woman sexually assaulted while walking dog

HALIFAX, MA (WHDH) - Police in Halifax are warning residents after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted over the weekend.

According to police, a young woman was walking her dog on the bogs near Lingan Street at 4:30 p.m., just after dark, when she was attacked by a man.

Officers are asking anyone who may have been in the area and who saw anything should contact police.

Police also say they recommend anyone who is walking in the area after dark should do so with a friend, or try to limit activities in the area to daytime hours.

Officers say they have leads in the investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to tell Halifax Police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)