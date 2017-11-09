Hampstead, NH Police searching for serial shoplifter

HAMPSTEAD, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WHDH) — Hampstead, New Hampshire Police said they are searching for a serial shoplifter.

The suspect, who is visible on surveillance footage, has stolen items from the Xtra Mart store several times.

Police said he has shoplifted items including beer, bacon, butter and more.

Officials said the suspect has been stealing from the store for the last month.

Hampstead Police ask anyone with information to call police immediately.

