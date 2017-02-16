Hanley Ramirez hopes to fill void left by David Ortiz

FORT MYERS, FLA. (WHDH) — With Big Papi no longer on the Red Sox, Hanley Ramirez is ready to step up and fill the void for Boston.

Ramirez has big personality. He was spotted wearing an Ortiz shirt in Fort Myers. He even took over Ortiz’s locker in the clubhouse. He knows Ortiz is not coming back and says he’ll do his best to replace him.

“David is my big brother that I don’t have,” Ramirez said. “He calls me everyday.”

Ramirez also calls Ortiz his mentor and says he’s teaching him how to be a leader and a champion.

“If he tries to comeback, I’d be the reason,” Ramirez said of Ortiz. “We miss each other so much, but I know that’s not going to happen.”

Ramirez said Ortiz is role model and the perfect person to follow after.

“He’s taking on an increased role,” manager John Farrell said of Ramirez.

The Red Sox plan to pencil Ramirez in as designated hitter this season. The slugger said he wants to do whatever it takes to help the team.

“We are here to win championships,” Ramirez said.

