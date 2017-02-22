Hanover construction worker dies after falling from roof at Duxbury worksite

DUXBURY, MA (WHDH) - A man working on a house under construction in Duxbury was killed Tuesday in a fall from the roof, authorities said.

Police and firefighters were called to the construction site on Powder Point Avenue at around 7:45 a.m. after receiving reports of the fall.

Investigators identified the victim as Eric Anthony, 52, of Hanover.

Anthony was rushed to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It’s not clear what caused Anthony to fall.

The incident is under investigation by police and Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials.

