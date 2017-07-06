Hanscom AFB returns to normal operations after bomb scare prompts lockdown

BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Hanscom Air Force Base is Bedford was returned to normal operations after a bomb scare Thursday prompted an hours-long lockdown.

A state police bomb squad responded around 9 a.m. to the base in Bedford after the screening of a “suspicious truck” found “potentially explosive materials,” officials said.

The base immediately announced the closure of the Vandenberg Gate, which is located along on Route 2A, after a bomb-sniffing dog zeroed in on a crate that was on board a local moving truck. A swab test found “explosives residue” on the box.

Several nearby base facilities were evacuated. The base has since returned to normal operations and personnel have been cleared to return to work.

Two people that were in the truck were pulled aside and questioned by authorities. No arrests have made.

A bomb squad and k-9 dogs could be seen unloading dozens of boxes and pallets as they worked to deescalate the situation. The truck has since been cleared, but items that were removed will be taken to a special facility for testing.

A state police air wing was also called in. The FBI and ATF assisted with the investigation. No injuries were reported.

All news helicopters were ordered to vacate air space over the base due to security concerns. Civilian flights leaving and flying into the base are continuing as scheduled.

