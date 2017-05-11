Hanson Police arrest suspect after chase and standoff

HANSON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Hanson arrested a man after a chase and a standoff on Route 58.

Officers say they initially attempted to pull over a car for running a stop sign but the driver took off.

Hanson Police say the car hit a cruiser and attempted to force it off the road.

The suspect then allegedly took off running.

When police moved in to make an arrest they say the suspect stole a police cruiser.

After a chase through several towns, officers deployed spike strips to stop the vehicle.

When the suspect refused to leave the car, a twenty mile stand off followed before a k-9 and bean bag rounds were used to make the arrest.

