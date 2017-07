BOSTON (WHDH) - July 23rd marks National Vanilla Ice Cream Day.

It may be the last week of National Ice Cream Month, but vanilla is still being celebrated today.

With National Ice Cream day last week, this is another great excuse for a cold treat.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)