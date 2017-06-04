Harbor group to award $50K in grants for free beach events

BOSTON (AP) — Save the Harbor/Save the Bay will award more than $50,000 in grants to support more than 40 free beach events and activities on the Boston Harbor region’s public beaches.

The Better Beaches Program Grants will fund concerts and sand-sculpting competitions, family beach festivals and movie nights, kayak and swimming lessons, art and storytelling on the shore, fire-juggling clowns and a Pokemon Go festival.

This year’s recipients include 27 organizations in nine waterfront neighborhoods and beachfront communities, including Lynn, Nahant, Revere, Winthrop, East Boston, South Boston, Dorchester, Quincy and Hull.

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay is a nonprofit harbor advocacy organization.

