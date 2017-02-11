Harvard med students protesting fundraiser at Trump resort

BOSTON (AP) — Harvard Medical School students and faculty are protesting an upcoming fundraiser at President Donald Trump’s Florida resort.

Organizers of a Saturday afternoon rally at the Boston medical school’s campus have been calling on the Harvard-affiliated Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to relocate its Feb. 18 fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort in Palm Beach.

They’re opposed to the event in light of Trump’s executive order severely curtailing travel into the country from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

They’ve gathered more than 2,500 signatures in a petition, but institute officials earlier this month declined to relocate the fundraiser.

The institute said it wasn’t a political statement and promised to avoid such “controversial venues” in the future.

Rally organizers say they expect several hundred students and other members of the city’s medical community to attend Saturday.

