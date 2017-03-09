Harvard Medical School library therapy dog goes missing

BOSTON (WHDH) - A search is underway for a missing therapy dog from Harvard’s medical school library.

Cooper has been a therapy dog at the Countway Library of Medicine at Harvard Medical School for the past six years. Twice a week, he visits the library to help provide relief to stressed out medical students. His owner said Cooper also spends time visiting cancer patients and Spaulding Rehab.

Last Thursday morning, Cooper went missing from his home in Belmont. His owner said he went for a run and found Cooper gone when he came back.

“We’ve had some very sad, upset students about it,” said Countway Library Director David Osterbur.

His owner does not think Cooper would have run off and is concerned he was either taken by a person or another animal.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)