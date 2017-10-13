CAMBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) — Smart tattoos might be able to help track your health.

Researchers at Harvard Medical School and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have designed new tattoo ink that changes color according to your biochemistry.

So if your glucose levels increase, the green in the tattoo will darken to brown.

Researchers said there’s still more testing to be done before the new ink hits the market.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)