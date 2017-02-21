Harvard staff and student information left open to public for years

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - More than a million emails from Harvard University students and staff were accidentally left open to the public.

According to the Harvard Crimson, the emails, containing sensitive information such as grades, financial information and at least one student’s social security number, were open to the public until Monday.

The email list was left open for years, unknown to those who used it.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)