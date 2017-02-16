Harvard students protest pharmaceutical executive’s visit

BOSTON (WHDH) - A controversial former pharmaceutical executive will be speaking at UMass Boston Thursday as tensions rise over his presence in the city.

A group of Harvard students organized a protest as he spoke to a business club at the school Wednesday night.

Just minutes before the talk began, someone pulled the fire alarm, forcing the building to evacuate.

Shkreli has been criticized for dramatically raising the price of a drug used by cancer and AIDS patients.

Right now, Shkreli is out on five million dollars bail as he faces federal fraud charges.

