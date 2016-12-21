Harvard study suggests women could make better doctors than males

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - A new study published by Harvard shows females could make better doctors than males.

Past research suggested that women doctors were more likely to stick to clinical guidelines and provide more preventative care than men.

The latest Harvard study found that female hospital doctors had a lower 30-day patient mortality and readmission rate than males.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)