CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Students at Harvard will soon have the chance to take a course connected to ‘Game of Thrones.’

According to Time Magazine, the course is called ‘The Real Game of Thrones: From Modern Myths to Medieval Models.’

It will focus on how the books and TV series follows and distorts medieval history.

Harvard begins offering the course in the fall.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)