CAMBRIDGE, MA — One day after announcing that Chelsea Manning would be a visiting fellow of Harvard University, the school changed its course.

Late Thursday night, officials announced that Manning would no longer be a visiting fellow.

“We are withdrawing the invitation to her to serve as a visiting fellow, while maintaining the invitation for her to spend a day at the Kennedy School and speak in the forum,” said Douglas Elmendorf, the dean of the Harvard Kennedy School.

Before Harvard’s latest decision, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, a graduate of Harvard, said he canceled his appearance because of the decision for Manning to be a visiting fellow.

Pompeo called Manning an “American traitor” and said he did not make the decision lightly.

Manning was convicted of violating the espinoge act in 2013.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)