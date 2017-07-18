Harvard’s graduate theater program suspends admissions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University’s graduate theater program, which is housed within the critically acclaimed American Repertory Theater, will suspend admissions for the next three years.

The move was announced in a Friday email from the ART Institute.

In January, the school suspended admissions for one year after the program received a “failing” grade from the U.S. Department of Education for saddling graduates with an average of $78,000 in debt.

Unlike other graduate-level drama programs, the ART Institute does not offer a master of fine arts degree. Graduates are awarded a master of liberal arts degree in extension studies through the Harvard Extension School.

The ART Institute has incubated productions for multiple recent Broadway hits, including the Tony Award-winning 2013 revival of “Pippin” and the currently running musical “Waitress.”

