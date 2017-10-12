(WHDH) — Harvey Weinstein is on his way to rehab after a week full of accusations.

TMZ reported that Weinstein was seen leaving his California home Wednesday after at least 25 women accused him of acts from sexual harassment to rape.

Among the accusers are Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.

One of his accusers said she thought Weinstein’s sexual attempts were a joke.

“He said, ‘this is how this business works. You will never make it in this industry,'” said Dawn Dunning who is one of Weinstein’s accusers.

Others defending the Hollywood mogul, asking why the woman didn’t speak out sooner.

The New Yorker published “disturbing” audio from a 2015 police sting involving Weinstein’s attempts to lure a model into his room.

“Please come in. On everything, I am a famous guy,” Weinstein can be heard saying in the audio recording.

“I’m feeling very uncomfortable right now,” the model responded.

The Manhattan District Attorney said what is on tape was not enough to prove a crime.

Along with his time in Hollywood, Weinstein was also a big donor to democratic candideates.

“I was appalled,” Hillary Clinton said. “It was something that was just intolerable in every way.”

Meantime, Ben Affleck criticized but that backfired after he was called out on Twitter for groping Hilarie Burton during MTV’s TRL.

“I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize,” Affleck tweeted.

The Motion Picture Academy has called an emergency meeting following these accusations.

The British Film Academy suspended Weinstein’s membership.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)