Harwich Police officer injured after cruiser struck in crash

HARWICH, MA (WHDH) - A Harwich Police officer was injured in a crash Monday morning.

Police say a car on Route 28 in South Harwich, driven by a 65-year-old woman from Hyannis, tried to pass a Jeep driven by a 54-year-old South Chatham man.

The woman’s car struck the Jeep while attempting to return into the travel lane, then crashed through a fence, struck a sign, and struck a Harwich Police cruiser in a parking lot before striking a boat in a dry dock in the parking lot.

An officer, monitoring traffic in the parking lot, was trapped in the vehicle.

The officer and the driver of the car involved were transported to Cape Cod Hospital but suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

