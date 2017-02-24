CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s U.S. senators are preparing to take questions from the public.

Democrats Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan are hosting a joint town hall Friday morning at NHTI, Concord’s Community College. Later in the day, Democratic U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster will join the two for a health care round table in Berlin.

Members of Congress are meeting with constituents across the country during a break from Washington. Republicans in particular have been facing throngs of voters and protesters who want to talk about President Donald Trump’s policies.

Shaheen and Hassan will talk about their work in the Senate and take audience questions.

