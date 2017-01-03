CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democrat Maggie Hassan has been sworn in as a U.S. senator, becoming only the second woman to serve as a state’s governor and senator in American history.

Hassan, a two-term governor, resigned at midnight Monday. She was sworn in by Vice President Joe Biden in the Senate Chamber in Washington at noon Tuesday, using the Bible that she received from her mother as a child.

In New Hampshire, Hassan handed over the reins to Republican Senate President Chuck Morse. He is serving as governor until Gov.-elect Chris Sununu, also a Republican, is inaugurated Thursday.

The other woman to also serve as governor and U.S. senator is a fellow Granite Stater, Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. She escorted Hassan into the Senate Chamber for the ceremony.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)