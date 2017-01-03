Hassan to be sworn in as US senator

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democrat Maggie Hassan is going to be sworn in as a U.S. senator, becoming only the second woman to serve as a state’s governor and senator in American history.

Hassan, a two-term governor, resigned at midnight Monday. She will be sworn in by Vice President Joe Biden in the Senate Chamber in Washington at noon Tuesday. A re-enactment attended by family is scheduled at 2:30 p.m.

In New Hampshire, Hassan handed over the reins to Republican Senate President Chuck Morse. He is serving as governor until Gov.-elect Chris Sununu, also a Republican, is inaugurated Thursday.

The other woman to also serve as governor and U.S. senator is a fellow Granite Stater, Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)