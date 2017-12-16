BOSCAWEN, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is participating in a ceremony to honor American service members with wreaths for the holidays.
Hassan, a Democrat, is joining the Wreaths Across America organization at the New Hampshire State Veterans Ceremony. The group lays wreaths on the graves of veterans during the holidays.
She says the event pays tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, their loved ones and all the brave men and women who have served or are serving in the Armed Forces.
