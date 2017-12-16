BOSCAWEN, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is participating in a ceremony to honor American service members with wreaths for the holidays.

Hassan, a Democrat, is joining the Wreaths Across America organization at the New Hampshire State Veterans Ceremony. The group lays wreaths on the graves of veterans during the holidays.

She says the event pays tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, their loved ones and all the brave men and women who have served or are serving in the Armed Forces.

Today, as we lay wreaths at this hallowed ground where thousands of Granite Staters who have served and their loved ones are laid to rest, I want to express profound gratitude to all of our veterans, service members and your families and wish you a very happy holiday season. pic.twitter.com/yKEpnxNcEy — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) December 16, 2017

