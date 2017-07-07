Hatching of NH loon chicks on webcam imminent

MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) — The hatching of loon chicks on a New Hampshire lake is imminent for webcam watchers.

The Loon Preservation Committee’s webcam has been streaming since June 26. The chicks are expected to hatch Saturday. Viewers from at least 141 countries and every state have tuned in to watch — with as many as 7,000 views a day.

Biologists say the female loon was banded in 2009, and she has been breeding in the area since then.

The committee’s nearly 1,500 members monitor and work to protect the nearly 300 pairs of loons statewide. That number is three times what it was 40 years ago, but half the historic levels.

You can watch the hatching here.

