Hateful threats emailed to University of Michigan students

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WHDH) — Police are looking to find who is responsible for sending racist and anti-Semitic threats to students at the University of Michigan.

Students who got the emails said the messages referenced the KKK, President Donald Trump and a computer science professor at the university.

In a tweet, the university’s president said the “hateful messages” are being investigated as a “hacking.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)