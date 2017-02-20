Have you seen this rabbit? Endangered New England cottontail needs help

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Biologists want Mainers to report if they see brown rabbits this winter.

Fewer than 300 New England cottontail rabbits live in Maine, and they are an endangered species in the state.

Each winter, biologists from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife partner up with conservation groups to survey sites known to have cottontails.

The rabbits look similar to snowshoe hares most of the year, but remain brown in winter when the hares turn white.

New England cottontails were once seen up and down much of the Maine coast but have diminished in numbers as they have lost their dense, shrubby habitat.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)