Haverhill man expected in court after tense standoff in Hampton, NH

HAMPTON, NH (WHDH) - HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) — Police arrested a Haverhill man on Thursday after a standoff at a house in Hampton, New Hampshire.

Officers responded at around 3 p.m. to a home on Fairfield Drive. Video from Sky7 showed a SWAT vehicle and police cruiser outside the home, along with heavily armed officers.

Massachusetts State Police had reportedly received information that the suspect, Michael Ellis, was in the area. Ellis was wanted on assault and battery as well as armed robbery charges.

Ellis, 22, was wanted out of Haverhill on assault and armed robbery charges. Police said they found him staying at a friend’s house in Hampton. Ellis’ friend told 7News he had no idea what Ellis had been up to while he was out Thursday.

Ellis allegedly refused to come out on his own and police said they put a shelter-in-place order in effect as SWAT teams raided the house, lobbing gas canisters inside.

Police said Ellis was eventually found unarmed and hiding in a crawlspace and was dragged out of the house into an ambulance. He suffered minor injuries.

Police said no officers were injured and no guns were fired. No one else was inside the house at the time. The shelter-in-place order has since been lifted.

Ellis is expected to appear in court in Seabrook, New Hampshire on Friday.

