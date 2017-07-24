Haverhill man shoves 8-year-old-boy in ball pit, police say

HOOKSETT, NH (WHDH) - A Haverhill man is facing charges after authorities say he shoved an 8-year-old boy in a ball pit at an inflatable bounce house in New Hampshire.

Paul Aliotta, 30, is accused of shoving the boy after he hit his daughter with a foam ball in the Tiki Blast playground at Cowabunga’s in Hooksett. Authorities say children are allowed to throw the balls at each other.

Authorities say the shove sent the child falling backwards about five feet. The boy was not injured.

Aliotta was charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child after turning himself into police on July 22.

He was released on $2,000 personal recognizance and is due in court in September.

