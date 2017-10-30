HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - The Haverhill Police Department said the city was hit hard by heavy winds and rain.

Streets like Lawrence Street have trees snapped, blocking off roadways. This particular incident took down power lines, which led to outages on the road.

A tree also toppled onto a car on Beech Street.

Those on the street are encouraged to drive and walk with caution due to the many downed trees.

The public school district has canceled school due to the storm.

Police are not aware of any injuries related to the storm at this time.

7News will continue to provide updates on this storm and the damage it is causing.

