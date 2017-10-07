Haverhill Police searching for owner of car left on fire hydrant

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - Haverhill Police are looking for the owner of a car that was left on top of a fire hydrant.

The police department wrote a post on Facebook that said:

“Is this your car? If so, you are in luck because the Haverhill Police Department found the vehicle where you “parked” it. Please contact Officer Kevin O’Brien at 978-373-1212 to speak with him so that we can return your vehicle to your possession as soon as possible. Be advised, there is some slight water damage.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Haverhill Police.

Is this your cart? If so, you are in luck because the Haverhill Police Department found the vehicle where you… https://t.co/rbctcX3uMH — Haverhill Police (@HaverhillPolice) October 7, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)