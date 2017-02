HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - Police in Haverhill are searching for a suspect in an apparent home invasion.

According to officers, someone forced their way inside a home at a condo complex on North Avenue, Tuesday night.

No one was injured.

The suspect managed to get away.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

