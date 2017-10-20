Haverhill Police seeking man missing from nursing home

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - Police in Haverhill are asking for the public’s assistance to find a man who went missing from a nursing home.

Police say David Risch, 58, is a resident of the Lakeview Nursing Home on Shattuck Street. According to nursing home staff, Risch told workers he was going for a walk Thursday at around 2 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Risch is described as 6-feet tall, 220 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Officials say he was last seen wearing a red or pink shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call their local police department as well as Haverhill Police at 978-373-1212.

