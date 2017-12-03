HAVERHILL, Mass. (WHDH) – Haverhill Police used a holiday tale to report on stolen packages.

Authorities say two men stole the packages from a home, but a neighbor was watching. That neighbor reported the crime, police said, and officers were able to spot the thieves.

Haverhill Police posted their “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” press release Sunday morning on Facebook. Part of the release stated “the gifts were returned, the thieves went to cells, and all of the officers were pleased with themselves.”

