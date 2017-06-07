Haverhill teen shot to death answering knock at door, police say

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - Police in Haverhill are searching for a gunman after a recent high school graduate was shot and killed Tuesday night while answering a door knock at his home.

Officers responded just after 9:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting on Rainbow Drive. They found the victim, 18-year-old Bryce Finn, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Essex District Attorney’s office.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the suspect knocked on the door and shot Finn in the chest as he opened it. The suspect then fled the area.

Finn was taken to Merrimack Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Those close to Finn tell 7News that the young man had just graduated from Haverhill High School last week.

Investigators say they do not believe it was a random act.

“I wasn’t sure exactly what they were looking for. They just said that there was a shooting and that they believe he was targeted,” a neighbor said after speaking with police.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting in the investigation. There have been no arrests.

Haverhill High School issued the following the statement on Finn’s death:

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)