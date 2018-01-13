Hawaii officials mistakenly warn of inbound missile

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii emergency management officials say a push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii on Saturday was a mistake.

The emergency alert sent to cellphones said in all caps, “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Repoza says it’s a false alarm.

He says the agency is trying to determine what happened.

The alert stirred panic for residents on the island and across social media.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency says there is no missile threat to Hawaii after an alert was sent to phones about an incoming missile. @7News — Alex DiPrato 7News (@AlexDiPrato) January 13, 2018

