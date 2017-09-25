Hayward, Irving take center stage at Celtics media day

BOSTON (WHDH) - The new-look Boston Celtics held their annual media day Monday on the eve of starting training camp and all eyes were on superstar newcomers Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving.

With the new season slated to begin on Oct. 11 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Celtics understand that quickly developing chemistry on the court is of the utmost importance.

“We’ve got experience. We’ve got youth. We’ve got a lot of things going right for us,” Hayward said. “But we haven’t even played together on the court at the same time. So, there’s definitely a lot of work to be done.”

Hayward, 27, joined the Celtics over the summer after opting to depart the Utah Jazz in free agency.

“It’s a lot of newness to get used to, which I’m excited about. A lot of challenges,” Irving said. “I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Irving, 25, joined the Celtics in a blockbuster trade that sent fan favorite Isaiah Thomas, among other pieces, to Cleveland.

Only four players from last year’s team are returning: Marcus Smart, Al Horford, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier.

