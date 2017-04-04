Hazardous materials spill at UPS facility in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A spill of hazardous materials occurred at a UPS facility in Brockton.

The Brockton Fire Department says a 7.5 liter container of nitric acid was leaking in a trailer.

This all began a little after midnight on Tuesday morning. The facility is on Oak Hill Way.

A 911 call was made to Brockton Fire Department from UPS employees. Crews arrived and realized they needed to bring in hazardous materials crews.

All of the materials have been removed from the truck.

Crews are waiting for a group, Clean Harbors,to come out. They handle the clean up of the hazardous materials.

Fire officials have given the all clear to be inside the building since the incident happened outside.

Stay with 7News for updates on this developing story.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)