NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A hazmat team responded Tuesday morning to a chemical spill at a UPS plant in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Crews were called to the scene on Whipple Street around 8 a.m., officials said.

Firefighters are also working at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

No additional details were immediately available.

