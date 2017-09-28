Hazmat team responds to North Shore Medical Center

SALEM, MA (WHDH) - A hazardous materials team, along with other emergency officials, responded Thursday afternoon to North Shore Medical Center in Salem.

A large section of the hospital was roped off, but no evacuations were made.

Officials say a patient claiming to have been exposed to a hazardous material was taken to the hospital, prompting an emergency response. They say the material turned out to be pesticides.

No injuries were reported.

No additional details were immediately available.

