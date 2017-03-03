‘He lied to the United States Senate’: Sen. Warren calls for AG Sessions to resign

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren toured a custom textile business in Lawrence on Friday. While there, 7’s Sharman Sacchetti caught up with her to discuss Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ refusal to step down and how President Trump has defended him against criticism from democrats.

President Trump is calling the situation a witch hunt by democrats and is essentially calling democrats sore losers, but Warren is not buying it.

When asked about Sessions, Warren said he should resign.

“He had ties to the Russian government during the campaign,” Warren said of Sessions.

During his confirmation hearing, Sessions never disclosed meeting with Russia’s ambassador.

And while he is recusing himself from any investigations related to the 2016 Trump campaign, Sessions is not resigning.

Warren said there’s no way he should keep his job.

“He lied to the United States Senate and I believe that disqualifies him from being attorney general of the United States,” Warren told Sacchetti.

So is it about party politics? Warren said no.

“This isn’t about a democrats versus republicans. This is about our core democratic principles and how it is that a democracy functions. We’ve got to have transparency here,” Warren said.

