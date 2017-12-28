‘He put a gun in my face’: Worcester woman talks about confrontation with carjacking suspect

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Two 14-year-old boys and two 16-year-old boys are facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking in the city earlier this week.

One of the 14-year-old youths pointed a BB gun that looked like a real handgun at a 51-year-old man in his car on Wednesday afternoon and stole the vehicle on King Street, according to police.

Shortly after the incident, police say a gun-wielding youth fitting the description of the carjacking suspect approached a 63-year-old woman in her car and ordered her out of the vehicle.

The victim told 7’s Nathalie Pozo that the youth put the gun in her face and moved it to her back, leaving her terrified and scared for her life.

“He put a gun in my face and he said move you white b****,” Joan Smiley said.

Smiley said she was shoveling out her parking space on Newbury Street when the teens approached her.

“My arms were on the rooftop and I began to scream as loud as I could,” Smiley said.

Smiley’s 7-year-old Labradoodle, Bear, was inside of the car and all she could think of was protecting him.

“I already had a gun in my face and then he placed it on my back and he discharged it twice. I anticipated that it was going to be the end,” Smiley said.

Fortunately, there were no bullets in the gun. Smiley screamed and the teens took off.

The suspect and four others were spotted nearby in a third vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier Wednesday. Four were arrested and one ran away and remained at large as of Thursday.

Police say a BB gun that resembled a handgun was found inside of the car the teen’s were riding in.

No names were released. Smiley was not injured.

